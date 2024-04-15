Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

