Seascape Capital Management Buys 279 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $342.87 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.91 and its 200 day moving average is $338.58.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

