Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

SEM stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

