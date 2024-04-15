Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,332 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

