Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 291.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BERY opened at $56.38 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.