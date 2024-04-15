Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 215.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

KVUE opened at $19.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

