Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Lennar by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $159.90 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

