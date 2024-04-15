Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

