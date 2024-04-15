Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Grows By 11.3%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $24,157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,027,000 after buying an additional 47,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the period.

ACHC opened at $73.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

