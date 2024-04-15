Short Interest in AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Grows By 7.3%

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,091,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 3,814,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,153.6 days.
AFC Energy Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFGYF opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. AFC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
About AFC Energy
