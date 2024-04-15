Short Interest in AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Grows By 7.3%

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,091,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 3,814,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,153.6 days.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

AFC Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFGYF opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. AFC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

About AFC Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.