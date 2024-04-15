Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Expands By 8.5%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,861,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 3,559,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ALPKF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

