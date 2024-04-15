Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Expands By 11.2%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARB IOT Group Stock Down 1.4 %

ARBB stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.40.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

