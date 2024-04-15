Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Decreases By 11.0%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,809,900 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 3,156,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

ACDSF opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

