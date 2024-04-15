Short Interest in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expands By 11.2%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after buying an additional 1,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,064,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of CLDX opened at $39.25 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

