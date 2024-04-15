Short Interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Grows By 31.1%

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $151.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

