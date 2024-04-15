Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Grows By 11.2%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTFT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Future FinTech Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 201,095 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future FinTech Group Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:FTFT opened at $0.86 on Monday. Future FinTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

