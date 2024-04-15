Short Interest in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Declines By 10.9%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,360,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 12,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in General Electric by 41.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $203,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

General Electric stock opened at $154.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.