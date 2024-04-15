Short Interest in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Decreases By 21.9%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.93 on Monday. Tile Shop has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $308.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,161,171 shares in the company, valued at $36,283,032.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 1,212,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,210,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $39,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

