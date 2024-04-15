Short Interest in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Decreases By 21.9%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Tile Shop Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.93 on Monday. Tile Shop has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $308.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.39.
Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $39,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tile Shop
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.