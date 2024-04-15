Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Increases By 27.0%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 569,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
