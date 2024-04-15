Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Decreases By 21.7%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:UG opened at $7.65 on Monday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

United-Guardian Dividend Announcement

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

