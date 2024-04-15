Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Increases By 27.5%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VCI Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIG. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VCI Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VCI Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VCI Global during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VCI Global Price Performance

VCI Global stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. VCI Global has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

See Also

