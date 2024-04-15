Short Interest in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rises By 24.2%

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Victory Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.