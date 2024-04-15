Sidoti Csr Comments on Amerigo Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amerigo Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 million, a PE ratio of 121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Amerigo Resources ( OTCMKTS:ARREF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

