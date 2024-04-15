Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $116.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.