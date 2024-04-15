Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 4,820 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.