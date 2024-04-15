Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 741 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in AMETEK by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

Shares of AME opened at $179.71 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

