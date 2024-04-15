Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $309.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.83 and its 200 day moving average is $260.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

