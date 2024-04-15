Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHV stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.