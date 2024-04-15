Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
SCHV stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
