Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. State Street Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,175.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,263.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,132.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $686.08 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

