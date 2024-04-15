Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 510,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $66.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

