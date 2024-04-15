Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

