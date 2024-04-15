Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after acquiring an additional 827,935 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $110.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

