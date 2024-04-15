Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 118.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MetLife by 806.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

