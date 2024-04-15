Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VNQ opened at $81.71 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

