Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,851 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $58.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

