Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

