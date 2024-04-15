Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.18% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

