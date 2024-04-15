Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of BrightView worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BrightView by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BrightView by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BrightView Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE BV opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.23. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

