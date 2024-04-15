Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,132,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 814,471 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

