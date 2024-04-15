Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $179.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

