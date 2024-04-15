Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 250 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $221.10 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.