Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 269 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Progressive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $203.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

