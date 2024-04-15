Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Hess by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1,093.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $153.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

