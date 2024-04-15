Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

