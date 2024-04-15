Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 16,647 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSP opened at $63.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.79 million, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

