Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter worth about $6,972,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,980,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 264,269 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 302,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 168,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter worth about $1,843,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

BATS:VNM opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

