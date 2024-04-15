Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 548 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $175,992,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,500,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $227.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average is $213.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

