Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 601 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $231.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.65 and a 200-day moving average of $258.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

