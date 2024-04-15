Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 89 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $401.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.03 and a 12-month high of $429.61.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

