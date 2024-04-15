Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $67.72 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.